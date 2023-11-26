KU celebrates 33rd founding anniversary

KHULNA, Nov 25: The Khulna University (KU) authorities, employees, teachers and students on Saturday celebrated its 33rd founding anniversary with great enthusiasm and festivity.KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain inaugurated the programme with paying tributes to 'Kaljoyee Mujib', the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed Minar as well.A colourful procession led by VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain was brought out from Hadi Square that paraded around Shaheed Minar, Adommya Bangla and Katka Monument, a memorial built in the memory of KU students who drowned at Katka in the Bay of Bengal in 2004.A display board was installed to present last year's achievements and next year's plans of all the disciplines at Mukta Mancha.Apart from this, the main gate of KU, roads in the campus, Shahid Tajuddin Ahmad administration building, Vice-Chancellor's residence, cafeteria, library building, academic building and halls had been illuminated by installing colourful lights.Pro-VC of KU Dr Hosne Ara, Treasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury, and Dean of different schools, acting registrar, and head of different Disciplines, departmental heads, provost, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university took part in the rally.A discussion was held at Shaheed Tazuddin Ahmed administrative building with VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain addressed as the chief guest. �BSS