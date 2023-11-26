Member of online forgery gang arrested in city

The Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police has arrested one member of an online fraud clique from the city's Mohammadpur police station area on Friday night.The arrested was identified as Rabiul Alam, 30, son of Joron Molla of Hazrapur village area under Magura Sadar police station of Magura district.Acting on a tip-off, a team of ATU conducted drives in the city's Mohammadpur area and arrested him at around 12:00 midnight on Friday, Senior Assistant Police Super and Assistant Director (Media) of the ATU Oahida Parvin said.Members of the ATU also recovered one laptop, three mobile phones and 12 SIM cards from his possessions.She also said that seven-eight fraudsters including Chinese national Li Jiang, the mastermind of various online frauds, had been carrying out fraudulent activities by offering jobs through apps. �BSS