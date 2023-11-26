Dialogue possible with political parties, not arsonists: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said that dialogue is possible with political parties, but not with arsonists."Dialogue can be held with political parties, but not with arsonists. Those who advocate for dialogue with them should ask themselves: what is there to discuss with terrorists? Terrorists must be eliminated," he said.Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of Awami League (AL), made the remarks while delivering the chief guest's speech at the inauguration ceremony of the restored mural titled 'Bangabandhu Manei Bangladesh' in Chattogram."Those who burn people with petrol bombs, attack hospitals, burn cars, and attack school buildings are not a political party, nor do they represent a political agenda. As long as they continue to engage in these destructive acts, the country and society will remain under threat," he said.Regarding the restoration of Bangabandhu's mural on Jamal Khan Road in Chattogram that was vandalised during a BNP rally on June 14, Hasan said, "In reality, the BNP-Jamaat alliance only knows how to destroy. What crime did these murals commit to warrant such vandalism? If we are able to form the government again through the people's verdict, the last arsonist will be eradicated from this country, Inshallah." �UNB