E-cigarettes a serious threat to public health, should be banned: Speakers

Speakers at a press briefing alleged that some multinational companies still trying to sell the harmful E-cigarettes in various ways even after the Health and Family Welfare Ministry proposed to ban the promotion, spread, import, export, serving and marketing of E-cigarettes in the country.Recently the Health and Family Welfare Ministry in an amendment proposal of the 'Smoking and Tobacco Products Use (Control) Act' proposed to ban the promotion, spread, import, export, serving and marketing of E-cigarettes in the country. But, some multinational cigarette companies are using this very harmful product in various ways in the country.A total of 22 organisations, which were working on tobacco control in Bangladesh, came up with the allegations at a press conference.The organisations on Saturday jointly organized the press conference titled 'E-cigarette threat to public health: Prohibition urgent' at Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reports Unity.According to public health experts, cigarette companies' efforts to produce and promote e-cigarettes could pose a serious threat to public health, they said.Speakers in the press conference said that the foreign cigarette company BAT has recently written to the Ministry of Commerce seeking permission to import some new international quality products citing the modern lifestyle of consumers in Bangladesh.In the letter, they will sell these products in the country's market to determine the demand for such products and later expressed their intention to produce, serve, market and export these products permanently. Such efforts by them are of great concern for the public health of the country. E-cigarettes should be banned as soon as possible out of concern for the masses, they noted.President of Bangladesh Cancer Society, distinguished cancer specialist Dr Gholam Mohiuddin Farooq, Head of Epidemiology Department of National Heart Foundation Dr Sohel Reza Chowdhury, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Director (Health and WAS) Iqbal Masud, Project Director of Aid Foundation, Shagufta Sultana, Director of WBB Trust, Gaus Peary, Head of Tobacco Control Project Aminul Islam Bakul were also addressed among others in the briefing.