Stop noise pollution at DU campus

Dear SirNoise pollution is called the silent killer. Noise pollution is currently a headache for students of Dhaka University. In view of the upcoming national elections, various political parties in the university regularly hold rallies. This results in disruption of students' concentration in class and examination hall.Also, there are many kinds of programs, concerts, etc. organized in the university area, excessive car horns in TSC. As a result, the students studying in the adjacent Shamsunnahar Hall, Ruqayyah Hall and Dhaka University Central Library are facing difficulties. This noise pollution is greatly affecting the mental health of students.In Bangladesh, the noise pollution control rules have been detailed in which areas at what time of the day, what kind of noise level will be. And if it is not followed, there is a provision of appropriate punishment. According to the law, hospitals, educational institutions, offices and courts have been declared as quiet areas up to 100 meters. There are noise limitations of 40 decibels at night and 50 decibels during the day, which are not being accepted, so I hope that the university authorities will pay attention to the matter as soon as possible.Sania IslamStudent, Department of HistoryUniversity of Dhaka