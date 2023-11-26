Break the jinx on Teesta water dispute

Teesta water sharing issue has once again been in the spotlight with Bangladesh hoping to conclude a deal as soon as possible with India. This issue was prominently focused at a Bangladesh-India Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) meeting in New Delhi on last Friday.This is not the first time that Dhaka has been trying to strike an agreement over the Teesta and other water-sharing treaties of common rivers between the two countries.The latest the jinxed Teesta dispute came into view when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina raised it in a meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi early September this year. In 2021, Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina directed their respective water resources ministries to work towards an early conclusion of the Framework of Interim Agreement on sharing waters of six common rivers during the former's visit to Dhaka.But all efforts, unfortunately, have not come to fruition. Dhaka had nearly closed in on an agreement on the Teesta water sharing around 12 years ago in September 2011 during the visit by the then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to Bangladesh. But the last-ditch efforts to salvage the deal had failed following opposition from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.Meanwhile, in the absence of any water sharing deal, Teesta river has become a curse for Bangladesh. India withdraws water from the Teesta river unilaterally for irrigation, causing drought in the dry season and releases water in monsoons that cause frequent flash floods in Bangladesh's northern districts.What's more, the situation is likely to get worse when West Bengal early this year made a unilateral move to divert more water from the Teesta river for hydropower plants and new irrigation projects by building three hydropower plants in Darjeeling and two of them are sure to reduce the volume of water significantly in the river. India has also reportedly built a number of other hydropower projects on the Teesta in Sikkim state but claimed that those projects do not take away much river water.If these Indian hydropower projects are complete in near future, there will be a serious shortage of Teesta water which is crucial for irrigation in the northern part of Bangladesh, especially during the dry season between October and April.According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board, Bangladesh has around 115km course of the Teesta inside its territory with at least 102km almost drying up during the dry season bringing woes and miseries to millions of farmers for Bangladesh's northern region.We strongly urge Indian government to resolve the water sharing dispute with Bangladesh based on the 'role-model' like relationships between the closest two friendly countries.