Dhaka pins hopes on COP 28

Bangladesh is one of the most affected countries by the climate change. Due to the adverse effects of climate change in recent times, excessive heat, heavy rains, delayed-prolonged rains, severe cold and threat to eco-system are palpably felt in the country.In this situation, the upcoming World Climate Conference (COP 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates is very important for Bangladesh. But unfortunately, in reality, international initiatives to mitigate the damage or risk caused by climate change have not been witnessed in the past COPs. Rather, the affected countries, including Bangladesh, are disappointed with the role of the world leaders.However, the developed world creates climate risks through excessive carbon emissions, but does not take effective measures to mitigate the risks.Rather, promises of financial and technical assistance to the affected countries to reduce carbon emissions, damage mitigation are also turning into false lanterns. Almost every year at the 'Conference of the Parties' (COP) organized by the United Nations, the heads of government of the industrialized countries of the world promise to provide the necessary financial and technical assistance to compensate for the losses of states. Like other times, is the COP-28 going to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12?In such a situation, according to the Paris Agreement, if the rate of global temperature increases 1.5 degrees maximum then it will be difficult for the earth mainly in poor countries. In this case, the Bangladesh government should take a strong stand to create a separate fund for loss and damage. They made this demand in a seminar held in Dhaka recently.The seminar reviewed the progress on the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and highlighted the failure to meet many of the goals of the agreement. The seminar criticized rich countries for keeping global warming to 1.5% and failing to meet climate finance targets. The United States and its allies have been criticized for failing to reach a consensus on loss and damage.He seminar also made some recommendations. These are: 1) major carbon emitting countries to reset their national targets with a goal of zero emissions by 2050, 2) the creation of an independent loss and damage fund, 3) a new system of climate finance that will be grant-based, not debt-based, and special assistance should be given to protect the most vulnerable countries.The Prime Minister's Special Envoy on Environment, Forests and Climate Change said at the seminar that the climate change is putting the world in a deep crisis and it is very important to gather information in a scientific manner on the latest status of the earth to achieve clean targets. Barrister Shamim Haider, Member of Parliament, said to make the global climate talks successful is very difficult in terms of meeting the ambitious goals.It should be noted that national action should be based on legally binding options with a view to reducing carbon emissions. Also, many loans are coming in the name of climate funds, creating a debt trap for least developed countries. At such a time, there is no alternative to climate diplomacy fighting against the major carbon emitting countries while protecting the national interest.In this regard, a structured legal system is needed to implement the Paris Agreement. To save the world including Bangladesh from the climate change crisis and the possibility of Bangladesh's achievement in Conference of Parties 28 between with the reduction of global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Oxfam in Bangladesh organized a two-day 'Multi Stakeholders' COP28 preparation workshop' recently.If there is a consensus on this, it will have a huge impact on our climate adaptation. Since 100 billion dollars have been negotiated in the climate fund, which will be received by Bangladesh and other affected countries, there will be a significant impact.Gwen Lewis, resident coordinator of the United Nations Bangladesh Mission, said, "Bangladesh needs much more funding than the existing allocation to deal with climate change."The writer is an Advisory Editor, Dainik Vorer Akash and General Secretary, Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum