Quilt-mattress makers busy at Dumuria

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Nov 25: With arrival of the winter, quilt and mattress makers in Dumuria Upazila of the district are passing busy time.

People are thronging different quilt and mattress making shops in the upazila. Shop owners have hired extra-makers as they are getting increasing number of order of new quilt and mattress.
 
Makers said, only few days back, they were not getting so customers. Proprietor of Dumuria Bedding Store and a dweller of Shovna Village Rafiqul Islam said, just several days back, they were running somehow their shops, by making only baby pillows, bolsters and selling coconut coir.

About quilt and mattress prices, trader Farooq said, compared to last year, the prices are a bit higher this year. A double quilt is manufactured at Tk 1,500-1,800 while single one at Tk 1,000-1,200. A double mattress is manufactured at Tk 1,750 while single one at Tk 1.100-1,250.

Makers of quilt and mattress get a wage of Tk 120 per piece.

Their businesses will go up in the month of Poush. Order of re-making old quilts also increases. Already they have started to get increased order of re-making old quilts.  

Maker Farhad Hossain said, customers are mostly taking quilts of garments instead of red silk cotton.

Makers Habibur Rahman and Jalal Uddin said, it takes maximum two hours to make a quilt. One maker can make five/six quilts per day, they added. It takes the same time for making five/six mattresses.

Prices of quilts and mattresses will increase further in the coming days, makers said.




