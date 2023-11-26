Two electrocuted in Chattogram, Noakhali

A boy and a construction worker were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Noakhali, on Thursday.CHATTOGRAM: A boy was electrocuted in Baluchar area of the district.He died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 9 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment.The deceased was identified as Abir Hossain, 12, son of Md Belal, a resident of Baluchra area of the Oxygen-Hathazari road.The deceased's uncle Aktaruzzaman Nahid said Abir came in contact with an electric wire on the roof of Laila Super Market in Baluchra area on November 20. He went there in a coaching centre. He was rescued in a burnt condition and admitted first to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, and later shifted to the DMCH.Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH on Thursday night while undergoing treatment.HATIYA, NOAKHALI: A construction worker was electrocuted in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.The deceased was identified as Abul Bashar, 37, son of Md Siraj Majhi, a resident of Ward No. 8 Uttar Sagaria area under Bururchar Union in the upazila.Local sources said Abul Bashar came in contact with live electricity at noon while he was working in an under construction house in Sagaria Boro Pole area, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya Police Station Jisan Ahmed confirmed the incident.