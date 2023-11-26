Video
Home Countryside

Youth dies from snakebite at Bagha

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 25: A day-labourer died from snakebite in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday.
 
The deceased was identified as Noyon Hossain, 22, son of Surman Ali of Purba Kalidaskhali Char area under Chakrajapur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Noyon in the evening while he was returning the house after harvesting paddy, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and took to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.




