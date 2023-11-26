179 detained on different charges in 10 dists

A total of 179 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 10 districts- Rajshahi, Barishal, Narayanganj, Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Bogura, Jashore, Jamalpur, Chattogram and Tangail, in recent times.RAJSHAHI: A total of 123 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 24 people on various charges in the city.Md Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the remaining 12 were arrested on various charges.Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 19 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.Md Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, one was drug addict and the remaining 12 were arrested on various charges.Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the RMP official added.On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 31 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.Md Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the remaining 18 were arrested on various charges.Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the RMP official added.Meanwhile, police have arrested 44 individuals in the district recently.The information was confirmed according to a press release from RMP.The RMP report indicated that the arrests were made in Boalia Model Police Station (PS) area (13 individuals), Rajpara PS area (11 individuals), Kashiadanga PS area (5 individuals), Motihar PS area (four individuals), and Paba PS area (three individuals). Additionally, Chandrima and Belpukur PSs collectively arrested four individuals, and Katadanga, Shahmokhdum, Karnahar, and Damkura PSs arrested four each.According to the press release, among the arrested, 11 are wanted offenders, one was arrested with narcotics and 32 were arrested for various other offenses. In a drug-related case, 100 grams of marijuana were recovered from one of the arrested.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Media) Jamilur Rahman stated that as part of regular campaigns, the police conducted operations leading to the arrest of 44 individuals. Legal actions are being taken against those arrested as part of the law enforcement effort.Earlier, police detained five activists of Bangladesh Nationalists Party (BNP) from Sahab Bazar area of the city while they were demonstrating in support of a hartal enforced by the party protesting the announcement of the scheduled by the Election Commission.Soharawardy Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalia PS, said several BNP leaders and activists gathered in that area in support of the general strike. The activists took the street and the law enforcers interrupted them, which resulted the detention of five activists.The OC stated that security measures have been increased in the area after the incident.Preparations for taking of legal action against those detainees are under process, the OC added.BARISHAL: Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested two members of an inter-district robbers' gang from Bandar PS area in the city on Thursday.The arrested persons are: Md Bellal, 33, son of A Qader alias Dhalu Khan of Dhushkhali Village under Bamna PS; and Md Milon Hawlader, 28, son of Md Ratan Hawlader of Sonakhali Village in Barguna District.APBn Vice-Commander Molla Azad Hossain, PPM-Service, confirmed the matter at the APBn office on Bandar Road in the city in the afternoon.The official said on information, a team of 10 APBn conducted a drive in Bandar PS area of the city at around 2 pm, and arrested Bellal and Milon.Both of them are active members of an inter-district robbers' gang and have been involved in robbery in the district for long.Filing of a case with Bandar PS, the arrested persons were produced before the court, the APBn official added.NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested seven activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh from Fatullah under Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.The arrested persons are: Shahidul Islam, 42, of Tarab area; Delwar Hossain, 52, of Masab area; Md Rubel, 35, of Koirab area; Imran Hossain, 36, of Hatabo area; Yusuf Gazi, 37, of Golakandail area; and Shafiqur Rahman Bacchu, 52, of Darikandi area in Rupganj Upazila; and Dwin Islam, 30, a resident of Fatehpur area under Araihazar Upazila in the district.Police sources said a group of activists brought out a procession at Fatullah in Sadar Upazila in the morning. On information, the law enforcers arrested them on the charge of taking preparation of sabotage.A case was filed with Fatullah Model PS in this regard.Fatullah Model PS OC Nure Azam confirmed the matter.BHURUNGAMARAI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested eight activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh from Bhurungamari Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Fazlul Haque, 60, Abdul Karim, 70, Minhaj, 45, Amirul Islam, 45, Enamul Haque, 23, Aminur Rahman, 21, Ariful Islam, 21, and Sabbir Rahman, 19. All of them are residents of the upazila.It was known that a group of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh brought out a procession in the upazila town recently and were planning for creating anarchy.On information, the law enforcers conducted a drive and arrested them from Saddam Mor in the upazila town.After filing of a case with Bhurungamari PS, the arrested were produced before the court.Bhurungamari PS OC Ruhul Amin confirmed the matter.UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in two separate drives, arrested three commanders of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) from a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district recently along with arms and ammunition.The operations were conducted at Camp No. 4 and 17 in the upazila.The arrested persons are: Moulvi Hamid Hossain Prakash alias Dr Hamid, Abu Taiyab Prakash alias Sona Mia and Osman Goni. All of the trio are top commanders of ARSA.RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Camp Commander Lt Col HM Sazzad Hossain, in a press briefing, said on information, a team of the elite force conducted two drives in Rohingya Camp No. 4 and 17 of the upazila, and arrested the trio along with arms and ammunition.After filing of a case, the arrested were handed over to Ukhiya PS, the RAB official added.BOGURA: Police arrested eight people in a case filed over torching a truck in Nandigram Upazila of the district recently.The arrested are: Vice-President of Nandigram Municipality Unit of BNP Azizul Haque Rubel, 45, its Publicity Secretary Majnu Mia, 55, and activists Habibullah, 36, Jakir Hossain, 31, and Ekramul Haque; and activists of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir Abdul Awal, 24, Rubel Hossain, 27, and Selim Hossain, 37.Police sources said a group of BNP-Jamaat torched a truck in Yusufpur area and a straw-laden bhotbhoti in Ronobagha Bus Stand area on the Bogura-Natore highway of the upazila. The anarchists also blasted a cocktail in College Gate area of Nandigram Municipality Town.Faisal Ahmed, the driver of the torched truck, being the plaintiff, lodged a case with Nandigram PS accusing 80 people in this regard.Following this, police arrested eight of the accused.Nandigram PS OC Md Azamgir Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the remaining accused.JASHORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two young people red-handed while trying to set fire to a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.The arrested persons are: Masum Billah, 27, and Raju Ahmed, 25. Both of them are residents of Hamidpur Uttarpara area in the upazila.Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain, company commander of RAB-6 in Jashore, confirmed the matter in a press briefing.The official said, the elite force came to know that they had taken up position on the Jashore-Manirampur road to carry out sabotage activities at Kanaitola in the upazila.On information, a team of the elite force took position in the area and arrested the duo when six to seven people including the arrested riding on three motorcycles reached Kanaitola and started to pour petrol on a truck.However, the others fled riding their motorbikes.At that time, RAB members also seized a motorcycle and two bottles of petrol from their possession, the RAB official added.SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police arrested 11 people in a case filed over torching the Intercity Train Jamuna Express in Sarishabari Upazila of the district recently.It was known that a group of miscreants torched the Tarakandi-bound Intercity Train Jamuna Express from Dhaka at Sarishabari Railway Station. Four passengers of the train were injured and damaged worth about Tk 1 crore were happened at that time.Sarishabari Railway Station Assistant Master Abdus Salam, being the plaintiff, lodged a case with Jamalpur Railway PS in this regard.Following this, police arrested 11 people.The arrested include President of Jamalpur Town Unit of BNP Liakat Ali Khan.However, the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order.Jamalpur Railway PS OC Golzar Hossain confirmed the matter.CHATTOGRAM: Police detained at least 14 BNP leaders and activists in the district during the nationwide 48-hour hartal called by the BNP and some like-minded opposition parties.BNP leaders and activists took out protest processions and blocked roads in different parts of the city protesting the general election schedule announced by Election Commission (EC).According to Chattogram Metropolitan Unit BNP, 10 leaders and activists were detained during the protest marches and picketing in various places in the city and district.The claim was made in a press release signed by Idris Ali, former assistant office secretary of the Metropolitan Unit BNP.Meanwhile, police have claimed that they arrested four people while trying to set fire to a car in Agrabad area of the city and Chandanaish Upazila of the district.The law enforcers also recovered brickbats, tires and torches, bottles filled with kerosene from their possession.The detainees are: Mizanur Rahman Mostafa, organizing secretary of Ward No. 27 Unit BNP Md Mainuddin, Md Zayed and Md Zakir Hossain Prakash.OC of Chandanish PS Md Obaidul confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.TANGAIL: An accused was arrested recently after filing a case in connection with recovery of the hanging body of the plaintiff of a rape case against Tangail Awami League (AL) vice-president and Bus-Coach-Minibus Owners Association secretary general Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir.Tangail sadar police arrested 30-year-old Sourav Pal from Thanapara area in the town, said Tangail Sadar PS OC Abdus Salam Mia.Superintend of Police (SP) in Tangail Sarker Mohammad Kaiser said Sourav was arrested Sourav from Thanapara area in the district town. Being the plaintiff, deceased Esha's sister Luna Mirza filed the case against Esha's elder brother Jony Mirza and Sourav Pal for instigating Esha to commit suicide. Sourav Pal was, later, taken to the court where he was placed on remand.Earlier, Esha Mirza's dead body was recovered by police from their house at Korer Betka under Karatia Union of Sadar Upazila.It is noted that at the night of April 5 last, Esha filed a case against Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir with Tangail Sadar PS on charge of rape of her. Esha also mentioned that she got impregnated due to the rape. Then on April 6, the teenager made confessional statement under Section 22 on April 6.Following the filing of the case, Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir got interim bail from the higher court. Later on, he appeared at lower court and the court sent him to jail.On June 30 last, Esha gave birth to a son at a private clinic in Tangail Town. Later on, the DNA test of the baby was conducted at the directive of the court. The DNA test report revealed that AL leader Boro Monir was not the biological father of the child. On October 9, the lower court upheld the bail given to Boro Monir by High Court on July 11. Later on, he got released from jail. The rape case is being investigated by the Police Bureau of Investigation.