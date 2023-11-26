Thrust on giving priority to coastal districts in assessing damage

SATKHIRA, Nov 25: Coastal districts should be given special importance in assessing loss and damage caused by climate change.At the same time, climate refugees should also be given priority in climate fund spending. In the upcoming COP-28 conference that will take place from 30 November to 12 December 2023, maximum efforts should be made to collecting appropriate compensation from the countries responsible for the climate change.These were asked by speakers in a civil dialogue on 'Climate crisis and justice in coastal areas', organized by research institute Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) on Saturday. The dialogue was held in the district town.Speakers focused on loss and damage, saying, due to the climate change, natural disasters have increased in coastal areas, resulting in the frequent erosion by rivers while people are becoming destitute after losing habitat-vital resources. Salinity is spreading in coastal areas.They said, depletion of fresh water sources has led to an acute shortage of drinking water; reproductive health of coastal women is threatened due to use of brackish water; soil fertility is waning; agricultural production is decreasing; biodiversity is under threat; malnutrition is increasing due to food shortage; child marriage and dropout rates have increased manifold; child labour has also increased; women's ability to conceive is decreasing; divorce is increasing; and people are forced to leave the area due to lack of employment.Although there is Ministry of Climate Change, the people of the coast are not getting any benefit from it, they added.They further said, they are trying to survive with their own strength and knowledge; but they are repeatedly displaced by natural disasters and forced to take shelter in the city slums.There is a need to increase their capacity to deal with disaster risks, and if not, the number of climate refugees in coastal region will continue to increase, they said.President of Satkhira Zilla Nagorik Committee (SZNC) Advocate Azad Hossen Belal presided over the dialogue.Educationalist Professor Abdul Hamid, Professor SAM Abdul Wahed, Member Secretary of SZNC Abul Kalam Azad, environment activist Principal Asek-e-Elahi, politician Ali Noor Khan Babul, development activist Madhab Chandra Dutto, harmony artist Abu Affan Rose Babu, cultural activist Mosfiqur Rahman Milton, Member of Education, Culture and Diversity Protection Team Musfiqur Rahman and Assistant Programme Officer of BARCIK Gazi Mahida Mizan, among others, spoke at the dialogue.