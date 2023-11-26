Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

WHO voices concern over fate of Gaza hospital chief

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

GENEVA, Nov 25: The World Health Organization voiced concern on Friday about the fate of the head of Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, whom Israeli forces detained over the facility's alleged use by Hamas.

The WHO said in a statement that the chief of the biggest hospital in the besieged Palestinian territory had been arrested on Wednesday along with five other health workers, while they were taking part in a UN mission to evacuate patients.

"Three medical personnel from the Palestine Red Crescent Society and three from the Ministry of Health were detained," the WHO said.

Since then two of the six have reportedly been released, but "we do not have information about the well-being of the four remaining health staff, including the director of Al-Shifa hospital," the statement added.

The UN agency called for "their legal and human rights to be fully observed during their detention".

A spokesperson for the Israeli army said on Saturday that hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya was being questioned.

"We are currently moving forward with� questioning him over the fact that he was the head of a hospital that was really sitting on top of an entire terror network," Doron Spielman said.

"How could he not know what's happening? We have hostages that were on, you know, CCTV in his hospital."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BJP complains to ECI against Rahul alleging violation of silence period
Khawar Maneka files case against Imran, Bushra Bibi for 'fraudulent marriage'
Every industry should be 'held accountable' on climate: COP28 president
Russia launches biggest drone attack against Kyiv since start of war
Biden says 'chances are real' for extending Israel-Gaza truce
Japan, China plan security talks 'in near future': Japan FM
WHO voices concern over fate of Gaza hospital chief
France’s top diplomat in Beijing for talks on Middle East, cultural exchanges


Latest News
EC to present free, fair election: Ahsan Habib
Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party's nomination aspirants
Liverpool hold Man City, Haaland scores fastest 50 league goals
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
AL thinking whether it needs 'Mohajot' partners in next election: Quader
BRTC bus torched at Uttara
JaPa to publish final list of candidates on Monday
'EC to read out list of winners selected by PM': Rizvi
Gano Forum, People's Party will not to take part in election
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajbari road crash
Most Read News
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
19 killed in road crashes across country
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Three workers killed being hit by lorry in Ctg
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh's political affairs
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft