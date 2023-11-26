Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Leeds held by Rotherham in Championship

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, NOV 25: High-flying Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw in the Championship by managerless Rotherham on Friday, missing out on a seventh win in eight league games.

Third-placed Leeds went ahead in the sixth minute following a sweeping move.

Crysencio Summerville was slipped in down the left by Georginio Rutter and he had the time to pick out the bottom corner.

The visitors threatened again with another lightning move but Dan James fired way off target after getting clear.

Rotherham, under the guidance of interim boss Wayne Carlisle following the dismissal of Matt Taylor, levelled in stoppage time at the end of the first half, with Hakeem Odoffin taking advantage of Leeds' defensive hesitancy and smashing low beyond Illan Meslier.

Liam Cooper was alert to stop Rotherham going in front early in the second half as he got back in the nick of time to stop Sam Nombe's goalbound shot from going in.

Leeds opted to change things for the final 20 minutes after offering little goal threat in the second period.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Leeds held by Rotherham in Championship
Ten Hag urges Man Utd to prepare for test from 'mad' Everton
Kane extends scoring run as Bayern ease past Cologne
Kobe win J-League title five months after Iniesta's exit
FIFA open disciplinary proceedings after Brazil-Argentina brawl
Brazil football confederation to sue over racial slurs
Five-star PSG rout Monaco ahead of Newcastle clash
Djokovic fuming after doping control request before Davis Cup win


Latest News
EC to present free, fair election: Ahsan Habib
Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party's nomination aspirants
Liverpool hold Man City, Haaland scores fastest 50 league goals
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
AL thinking whether it needs 'Mohajot' partners in next election: Quader
BRTC bus torched at Uttara
JaPa to publish final list of candidates on Monday
'EC to read out list of winners selected by PM': Rizvi
Gano Forum, People's Party will not to take part in election
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajbari road crash
Most Read News
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
19 killed in road crashes across country
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Three workers killed being hit by lorry in Ctg
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh's political affairs
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft