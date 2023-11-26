Leeds held by Rotherham in Championship

LONDON, NOV 25: High-flying Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw in the Championship by managerless Rotherham on Friday, missing out on a seventh win in eight league games.Third-placed Leeds went ahead in the sixth minute following a sweeping move.Crysencio Summerville was slipped in down the left by Georginio Rutter and he had the time to pick out the bottom corner.The visitors threatened again with another lightning move but Dan James fired way off target after getting clear.Rotherham, under the guidance of interim boss Wayne Carlisle following the dismissal of Matt Taylor, levelled in stoppage time at the end of the first half, with Hakeem Odoffin taking advantage of Leeds' defensive hesitancy and smashing low beyond Illan Meslier.Liam Cooper was alert to stop Rotherham going in front early in the second half as he got back in the nick of time to stop Sam Nombe's goalbound shot from going in.Leeds opted to change things for the final 20 minutes after offering little goal threat in the second period. �AFP