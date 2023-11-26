Video
Sunday, 26 November, 2023
Kane extends scoring run as Bayern ease past Cologne

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

Kane extends scoring run as Bayern ease past Cologne

Kane extends scoring run as Bayern ease past Cologne

BERLIN, NOV 25: England striker Harry Kane continued his brilliant Bundesliga form on Friday, scoring the winner in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win over Cologne.

Kane scored a first-half tap-in to give Bayern a tenth win of the seaosn and put them top of the table overnight.

"It was one of the easier goals I've scored in my career, but I'll take it," Kane told Dazn after the final whistle.

The England captain has now scored 22 goals in all competitions since joining Bayern in August, and has found the net in each of his last seven games in all competitions.

His latest strike was all Bayern needed as they eased past struggling Cologne with a controlled performance in the second half.

"Some people might look at the result and think they expected a bit more, but it was a really good performance from us today," said Kane.

"We controlled the game really well and should have had a few more goals in the first half for sure.

Cologne approached the game with their usual gung-ho attitude, pressing high and occasionally managing to unsettle Bayern.

Yet Bayern repeatedly tore through their hosts on the counter-attack, and could have been several goals ahead by the half-hour mark.

Leroy Sane missed two good chances early on, before Kane finally broke the deadlock on 20 minutes.

A quick transition from Bayern left Cologne outnumbered in the box, as Sane sliced through the middle to set up Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Cologne defender Julian Chabot blocked Choupo-Moting's on the line, but Kane was on hand to tap in the rebound.

It was the 30-year-old's 18th Bundesliga goal this season, taking his tally to double that of Cologne's team total.

The hosts then continued to ride their luck as Kane bombarded their high back line with devastating through balls.
 
Sane scooped another good chance wide of the post, while Marvin Schwaebe denied Kingsley Coman with a sharp save.

Cologne defended bravely in the second half, as a dominant Bayern side repeatedly failed to put the game beyond reach.

Sane had another attempt blocked by Chabot, before Coman flicked a header against the crossbar.

The narrow win saw Bayern leapfrog Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the table, with Xabi Alonso's side able to regain top spot when they play Werder Bremen on Saturday.    �AFP




