Kobe win J-League title five months after Iniesta's exit

KOBE, NOV 25: Japan's Vissel Kobe won their first J-League title on Saturday, almost five months after Spanish legend Andres Iniesta left the club.Kobe beat Nagoya Grampus 2-1 to clinch the championship with a game to spare after nearest challengers Yokohama F. Marinos could only draw the previous day.Iniesta joined Kobe in 2018 after making more than 600 appearances for Barcelona, where he won the Champions League four times and claimed nine La Liga titles.The 39-year-old World Cup winner left the club in July after being used sparingly this season and later joined UAE side Emirates FC. Defending champions Yokohama's draw meant Vissel could clinch the title with a win over Nagoya, and they took control with two goals in the opening 14 minutes. �AFP