Sunday, 26 November, 2023
Bangladesh U19s taste fifth defeat in Quadrangular series in India

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Bangladesh Under-19 suffered its fifth defeat in the Quadrangular series in India, when they tasted a 68-run defeat to England Under-19 team at Mulapadu Cricket Stadium in Andra Pradesh of India on Friday.

India A U19s and India B U19s are the two teams of the tournament and both of those two teams made it to the final.

England and Bangladesh will play 3rd place play-off match on Monday. England though finished third, the play-off game will be held only to give the teams to play more matches.

But before that match, England held psychological edge, beating Bangladesh twice in the double-leg tournament. Before securing 68-run victory on Friday, in the first-leg game, they beat Bangladesh by 13 runs.

In double-leg group phase, Bangladesh only won a game in six matches when they beat India B U19s by seven wickets in their second match.

However, Luc Benkenstein hammered 78 ball-79 as England piled up 265 before being all in 49.3 overs. Rafi Uzzaman Rafi took 3-36 for Bangladesh Under-19.

Bangladesh were all out for 197 in 43.1 overs with Ariful Islam making highest 56.     �BSS




