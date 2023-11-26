Bangladesh U19s taste fifth defeat in Quadrangular series in India

Bangladesh Under-19 suffered its fifth defeat in the Quadrangular series in India, when they tasted a 68-run defeat to England Under-19 team at Mulapadu Cricket Stadium in Andra Pradesh of India on Friday.India A U19s and India B U19s are the two teams of the tournament and both of those two teams made it to the final.England and Bangladesh will play 3rd place play-off match on Monday. England though finished third, the play-off game will be held only to give the teams to play more matches.But before that match, England held psychological edge, beating Bangladesh twice in the double-leg tournament. Before securing 68-run victory on Friday, in the first-leg game, they beat Bangladesh by 13 runs.In double-leg group phase, Bangladesh only won a game in six matches when they beat India B U19s by seven wickets in their second match.However, Luc Benkenstein hammered 78 ball-79 as England piled up 265 before being all in 49.3 overs. Rafi Uzzaman Rafi took 3-36 for Bangladesh Under-19.Bangladesh were all out for 197 in 43.1 overs with Ariful Islam making highest 56. �BSS