Australia boss Gustavsson says 'fully focused' on Olympics amid Sweden reports

SYDNEY, NOV 25: Australia women's boss Tony Gustavsson insisted Saturday he was "fully focused" on taking the team to the Paris Olympics amid reports he was interviewed to take over as coach of the Swedish men's side.Gustavsson, who is from Sweden, won plaudits after steering the Matildas to a fourth-place finish at the World Cup this year on home soil.In the wake of that, he was linked to the United States women's head coach role when Vlatko Andonovski resigned, but Chelsea's Emma Hayes was appointed instead.Swedish media this week said he had been interviewed as a candidate to take over from Janne Andersson after the men's team failed to qualify for Euro 2024.Gustavsson is contracted with Football Australia until the Olympics next year and said in a statement that remains his top priority."I'm passionate about the Matildas and, as I have stated before, I'm fully focused on qualification and participation at the Paris 2024 Olympics," he said."Our team's journey towards this goal is my primary focus and commitment."Football Australia said it was aware of the Sweden link but "does not comment on speculative reports or our staff's potential future engagements outside their current contracts"."Regarding the future of Tony's contract post the Paris 2024 Olympics, discussions will be held at an appropriate time in the future," it added. �AFP