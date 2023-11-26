Bahar and Shaheen elected Dilkusha SC President and GS

Dilkusha Sporting Club, a renowned club in the Motijheel Club area, got a new Executive Committee in a Biannual General Meeting for the year 2024-26.Bahalul Alam Bahar was elected president while Shahinur Rahman Shaheen elected general secretary of the club.The Biannual General Meeting was held earlier on Thursday at a hotel in the capital.The governing body's chairman and member of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Aminul Islam Shamim, Dhaka Wanderers Club general secretary Kamal Hossain, Fakirerpool Young Men's Club, governing body's chairman Mohammad Salim, president Anwar Hossain Makhan, general secretary Mostafizur Rahman Mainu, Victoria Sporting Club general secretary Mazharul Islam Tuhin, vice president Ashrafur Rahman Kajal, Arambagh Krira Sangha general secretary Yakub Ali, senior vice president Ejaz Mohammad Jahangir, vice president Abdul Kader, Arambagh Football Academy's general secretary Mohammad Jitu, Brahmanbaria FC general secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer and others were present in the meeting.