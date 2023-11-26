Video
Ekram Hossain wins BSPA's sports journalist of the year award

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Md. Ekram Hossain of Channel 24 has won the Tawfiq Aziz Khan Trophy for the year 2022 of Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) 'Max-BSPA sports journalist of the Year 2022'.

The BSPA organized an award ceremony in recognition of the best sports journalists at the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) auditorium.

Ekram won the Tawfiq Aziz Khan crest and a check for Taka 50,000 (Taka fifty thousand) by getting the highest marks from the independent judges panel.

Rahenur Islam, senior reporter of Sakal-Sandha.com, was the first runner-up in this category while Muhammad Jubair, staff reporter of the Daily Prothom Alo, was the second runner-up in this category.

BOA Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza handed over the prizes to the winners as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) general secretary Samon Hossain, its former presidents Abdul Touhid, ASM Rokibul Hasan, Dulal Mahmud and Hasan Ullah Khan Rana, among others, were also present on the occasion.

Under the patronization of Max Group, BSPA has organized this event to recognize journalists for the eight times in a row. This time awards were given in eight categories.

Jamuna TV's senior reporter Alok Hasan won the Bodi-uz-Zaman trophy 2022 for exclusive report. The first runner-up award in this category went to Masud Alom, special correspondent of The Daily Prothom Alo while AKM Faizul Islam of Channel 24 was given the second runner-up award.

Mehedi Hasan Nayeem, senior reporter of Ekattor TV, won the Abdul Hamid Trophy for series report. The first runner-up award has given to Ekra Hossain of Channel 24 while the second runner-up award went to Rahenur Islam of Sakal-Sandha.com.

This time, separate awards were given to print-online and electronic media in an interview and feature category. Mohammad Jubair won the Ataul Haque Mallick trophy in the print and online category of interview.

The New Age's Staff reporter Wahid Ullah Bakul was the first runner-up in this category while The Daily Sun's staff reporter DM Shimanto was given the second runner-up award.

Md Ekram Hossain of Channel 24 won the Ataul Haque Mollick Trophy in the electronic media interview category. Rifat Masud, staff reporter of T-Sports, was the first runner-up in this category while Sadman Sakib of Channel 24 was given the second runner-up award in this category.

Sports writer Rashedul Islam won the Ranjit Biswas trophy in print and online in the feature/documentary category.

The first runner-up award went to Bodiuzzaman Milon of Sakal- Sandha.com while Rahenur Islam of the same house was given the second runner-up award.

Razibul Islam, staff reporter of Nagorik TV, won the Ranjit Biswas Trophy in feature/documentary electronic media category.

ATN Bangla's senior reporter Ashraful Alom was named as the first runners-up in this category while the second runner-up award went to Ekhon TV's reporter SK Sawon.

The Daily New Age's staff photojournalist Sani Ramani won the Badrul Huda Trophy as the best in sports photography category 2022.

The first runner-up award went to The Daily Kaler Kantha's photo journalist Meer Farid while The Daily Prothom Alo's special photojournalist Shamsul Haque Tengku got the second runner-up award.

On the occasion of the World Sports Journalist Day, three sports writers -- Firoz Alom, Sheikh Saifur Rahman and Lutfar Haider Shohag -- has been honoured presided by BSPA's president Sanat Babla.

BOA secretary general Syed Shaed Reza extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners and also thanked the BSPA for arranging such a beautiful program.

Those who earlier won the Tawfiq Aziz Khan Trophy are Azad Mazumder (2015), Riyasad Azim (2016), Noman Mohammad (2017), Tarek Mahmood (2018), Mohammad Sekandar Ali (2019) and Masud Alam (2020) and Sadman Saqib (2021).     �BSS




