BCB announces Sylhet Test ticket price

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the ticket price for the first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand to be held in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from November 28.The lowest price of the ticket is at Taka 100 and the highest price is set at Taka 1000. The fans can enjoy the Test from Green Hill area and Western Gallery for Taka 100 only.Eastern Gallery's ticket price is Taka 200 and Club House ticket price is set at Taka 300. Grand Stand ticket rate is Taka 1000.The ticket will be available on match day and match-day minus 1 at main gate, lakkatura ticket counter of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and at the main gate of Sylhet District Stadium.Both Bangladesh and New Zealand team are in Sylhet at this moment to prepare them for the first Test.The second and final Test will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from December 6. �BSS