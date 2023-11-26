Argentine shopkeepers struggle to keep pace with soaring prices

Nov 25: Paola Basso sighs as she hastily sticks price tags one on top of the other in a suburb of Buenos Aires, as the cost of goods soars after the election of libertarian outsider Javier Milei."It doesn't stop," Basso said.Annual inflation in Argentina is already at 143 percent, and prices have risen further after the outgoing government this week eased price controls on basic goods -- which Milei is expected to scrap."Customers ask us to ... buy eggs individually. It hurts, people are in need and it's like taking away their dignity, but the prices are crazy," said the grocer in Moron, a working-class neighborhood in the western suburbs.On the shelves, some products have up to four labels superimposed, testifying to the dizzying inflation."These are crazy days," said Paola's husband Fernando Savore, vice-president of the Buenos Aires grocers' federation."Although we already changed prices last week. We saw increases of around 25 to 30 percent at the wholesalers" since the election.He said pasta had gone up 50 percent and cleaning products 30 percent.Milei, a free-market champion who is opposed to state intervention in the economy, will take office on December 10.The imminent end of the agreement on price controls is fanning inflation even more, said economist Hernan Letcher."The increase will be more marked next month, because the market expects a significant devaluation (of the peso) when Milei takes office, and therefore the possibility of an inflationary resurgence," he said. �AFP