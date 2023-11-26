Agam CEO awarded by 'Women in Finance Summit'

Agam International Limited's founder and chief executive officer Shabnam Nida Wazed was honored as the Entrepreneur of the Year by 'Women in Finance Summit & Awards' in UK recently for her best performance in building a business that is not just profitable but also changing millions of lives.She has clearly evidenced innovation and creativity in creating business solutions and improving financial literacy. Shabnam's business has innovated through using alternative datasets to measure credit scoring, including the use of psychometrics, learning behaviour, numeracy skills and mobile data.The judges found her spirit of entrepreneurship based on social impact truly inspiring, and highlighted that her efforts will have ripple effects throughout families and communities.The London based Women in Finance Summit & Awards is Europe's largest diversity initiative, recognising the high-achievers, advocates, and role models for women in the sector.