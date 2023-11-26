Video
Most NBFIs on red in July-Sept on narrowing interest gap

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Most listed non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) incurred losses in July-September of the current fiscal year while companies that did make a profit secured little margins mainly due to ongoing macroeconomic stress, narrowing of interest rate gap and fall in income from investment in stocks.

Among the 23 listed NBFIs 17 published their financial reports 7 incurred higher losses year-on-year while three incurred losses this year only.

Another four logged lower profits and only three saw slightly higher profits, according to data compiled by Sandhani Asset Management Limited.

Bangladesh's overall macroeconomic situation is under stress affecting overall non-bank financial institutions sector, said Mominul Islam, chairman of Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP).

The banking sector has multiple sources of income while NBFIs have limited options, for which it is having to absorb more of the downturn, he said.

On top of that, Bangladesh Bank's directives for NBFI sector since last July has turned even more stringent to hit the profits of the leasing companies in the short run, he added.

"In the long run, however, these will be helpful in boosting the NBFIs' resilience," said Islam, who is also a former chairman of Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies' Association (BLFCA).

Net interest income declined for NBFIs for the narrowing spread between interest on deposit and lending. The positive takeaway is that whatever bad that had been hidden away has been divulged and so it will be good for the sector in the future, Islam said.

The NBFIs have a big amount of investment in the stock market and income from these investments dropped," he said. If there is a rebound in the economy, NBFIs' profits will also bounce back, added Islam, also managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance.

Among the loss incurring NBFIs, Phoenix Finance suffered the most (Tk 159 crore) followed by Fareast Finance and Investment (Tk 34 crore) and Islamic Finance and Investment (Tk 30 crore).

Others on the list were MIDAS Financing Limited, First Finance Limited, Premier Leasing and Finance Limited, Union Capital Limited, International Leasing and Financial Services, Bay Leasing and Investment Limited and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

The state-run ICB, in its financial report, said its profits decreased due to a drop in capital gains on securities sales, dividend income, interest income and fees and commission income.

Meanwhile, LankaBangla Finance PLC, Bangladesh Finance Limited and DBH Finance PLC secured a rise in profits.

IDLC Finance saw the highest profit of around Tk 28 crore among all listed NBFIs followed by DBH Finance (around Tk 24 crore).

However, IDLC Finance's profit had decreased year-on-year alongside that of United Finance Limited, IPDC Finance Limited and National Housing Finance PLC.

The IDLC, in its financial report, said the primary reason behind its profit decline was a drop in net interest income, investment income and commissions from exchange and brokerage.




