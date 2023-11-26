RAJUK holds workshop on income tax return filing

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) organized a full-day workshop on income tax return filing at its auditorium on Thursday.The workshop was organized to provide selected officers of the RAJUK, from the first and second classes, with an overview of the practical aspects of the Income Tax Act, 2023, and the process of filing income tax returns.The workshop was attended by Anisur Rahman Mia, Chairman (Secretary) of the RAJUK, as the chief guest, and Khurshid Alam, Member (Administration and Finance) of the RAJUK, as the president, says a press release.The keynote presentation was given by Enamul Kabir, Deputy Commissioner of Taxes of the National Board of Revenue (NBR). He provided an overview of the various methods of filing income tax returns under the new Income Tax Act, 2023.He also analyzed the definition of a taxpayer under the new law, the revised income tax rates based on the amount of income, and various practical aspects of filing income tax returns using practical examples.The chief guest of the workshop, Anisur Rahman Mia, explained the importance of filing income tax returns by all public servants under the Income Tax Act, 2023. He said, "Tax payment is a citizen's duty. We can contribute to the development of the country by paying taxes."Mia further said that CDA plans to provide relevant training and organize similar workshops to ensure that all CDA officers and employees file their income tax returns.The workshop was moderated by Momin Uddin, Director (Administration) of the RAJUK.