NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Khulna and Satkhira

NCC Bank has distributed agricultural materials at free of cost among 800 marginal farmers of Khulna and Satkhira recently as part of its corporate social responsibility.Md. Monirul Alam, SEVP and Company Secretary of NCC Bank presided over the ceremony while Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation was present as chief guest at Khulna CSR programme, says a press release.They have distributed various seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers of Khulna district.On this occasion, Khandaker Yeasir Arefin, Deputy Commissioner of Khulna district, Kazi Jahangir Hossain, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Department of Khulna and Amar Kumar Das, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank, Khulna were present as special guest.Besides, in Satkhira CSR program, Alhajj Md. Mujibur Rahman, Chairman of Debhata Upazila Parishad grace the occasion as chief guest while M.A. Kashem Entrepreneur and Former Director of NCC Bank was present as special guest.Sharif Mohammad Titumir, Upazila Agriculture Officer, Golam Faruk Babu, Chairman of Parulia Union Parishad and Md. Moniruzzaman Moni, a local businessman was present as special guest.They distributed various seeds, fertilizer & pesticides among marginal farmers of Satkhira district.Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation mentioned that the distribution of agriculture materials is great initiatives of the bank and thanked the NCC Bank to come forward at the call of Prime Minister to cultivate every inch of land to produce food.Md. Monirul Alam, SEVP and Company Secretary of NCC Bank said that NCC Bank is working for food security as announced by the Prime Minister.In this continuation NCC Bank is supporting the marginal farmers to cultivate single inch of land as part of social responsibility.He mentioned NCC Bank plans to provide agricultural machinery along with advance technology and equipment to farmers at free of cost as well as agricultural research work for preservation of produced agricultural products.