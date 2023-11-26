Islami Bank re-electsYousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi as Vice Chairman

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was held at virtual platform recently, says a press release.AhsanulAlam, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of Saudi Arabia was re-elected as vice chairman in the meeting.Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Vice Chairman along with other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.