Walton, Orix Fabric Care ink business partnership deal

Orix, a US-based homecare brand, has joined hands with the leading electronics brand Walton to enhance their brand promotional activities and introduce consumers to an innovative laundry cleaning experience.Walton Home Appliance and Orix Fabrick Care signed a strategic business partnership at the Corporate Office of Remark HB Limited at Gulshan in the capital on Thursday, said a press release.Walton Home Appliance Chief Business Officer Mostafa Kalam and Remark HB Ltd's Home and Personal Care Business Head Khondoker Md. Mominul Huq inked the deal on behalf of their respective organisations, reads the release.Among others, Walton Home Appliance Brand Manager Fazle Rabbi, Remark Brand Manager Fahim Haque and other senior officials of the two organizations were also attended the programme.According to the agreement, Orix will supply liquid detergent to Walton Home Appliances, and Walton will provide it for free to consumers upon the purchase of Walton washing machines.Orix will leverage these washing machines for promotional activities, having the liberty to use Walton's branding elements in various promotional channels, including packaging, leaflets, campaigns, and advertisements.Orix will furthermore have the opportunity to set up promotional booths at Walton's Plazas and outlets across the country.Walton Home Appliance CBO Mostafa Kamal said, Walton's washing is now in the market leader in terms of sales.Walton is strongly committed to provide the customers world-class washing machine at affordable rates with highest customers' benefits.Thus, we joined hands with Orix. As per the today's agreement between Walton and Orix, customers of Walton washing machine will get free liquid detergent of the Orix brand to get an new experience in laundry cleaning."Remark HB Ltd's Home and Personal Care Business Head Khondoker Md. Mominul Huq said that the partnership with Walton would yield fruitful results due to the active participation of Bangladesh's leading electronics brand.He emphasized Orix's commitment to providing surprises in fabric care for Bangladeshi consumers, anticipating an enhanced laundry cleaning experience through the collaboration with Walton washing machines.Walton, with almost four decades of presence in the country's electronics market, has not only provided world-class services but has also significantly contributed to earning foreign exchange through product exports.Remark HB Limited, an affiliate of Remark LLC, USA, has introduced the international detergent brand, Orix, to the Bangladeshi market, aiming to simplify consumers' lives.Notably, the brand Orix boasts cutting-edge technology, offering variants like Crystal Wash, Fabric Shampoo, Winter Wash, and Perfect Plus Detergent.The brand is set to launch a new liquid detergent, "Orix Pure Clean," anticipated to revolutionize fabric care in Bangladesh.