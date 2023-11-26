Video
MGH Group signs strategic alliance with Microsoft Cloud Solutions

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

MGH Group joined hands with Microsoft Cloud Solutions to revolutionize cloud infrastructure with Microsoft Azure recently, says a press release.

The strategic alliance, entitled "Building tomorrow on Azure" forged at MGH Group's Bangladesh head office in Banani, Dhaka, centers on integrating Microsoft cloud technologies into MGH's core operations.

Elevate Solutions Ltd., in partnership with Microsoft Bangladesh, leads the charge as the cloud solutions provider, driving seamless integration. Md. Sakimul Islam - (Executive Director and Chief Procurement Officer of MGH Group),  Kripaloni Ranjon Roy, Kingshuk (Executive Director at MGH Group),  Samik Roy (Executive Director of Microsoft India),  Yousup Faruqu (Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal), and  Humaun Kabir (CEO of Elevate Solutions Limited),  Ziaul Hoque Mallick (Chairman of Elevate Solutions Ltd.) and other high officials from MGH group, Elevate Solutions and Microsoft gathered to formalize the strategic alliance.

MGH Group, a renowned multinational conglomerate operating in 23 countries with over 60 offices including Global Headquartered in Singapore, has chosen Elevate Solutions Limited after 2 years of granular assessments, for their cloud migration journey.

Leveraging the power of Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure, MGH aims to redefine industry standards, enhance operational efficiency, and position itself as a frontrunner in the ever-evolving landscape of the logistics including 3PL/4PL and supply chain industry.

Elevate Solutions, renowned for its unparalleled expertise in Microsoft cloud services, stands as a key provider and Microsoft designated partner in this transformative venture.

Their expertise and proven track record in delivering cutting-edge solutions is well aligned with MGH Group's vision for a future-ready digital ecosystem.

Elevate Solutions Limited alongside the Microsoft team collaborated closely with MGH Group's Senior Leadership to help them envision the future of their cloud-native infrastructure with Azure to provide a secure, reliable, and resilient infrastructure for future growth of business operations.

The collaboration also brought forward a clear ROI on MGH Group's cloud investments, modernization of infrastructure security as well as predictable capacity planning for their infrastructure.

This strategic alliance revolves around the incorporation of Microsoft Cloud technologies for end-user computing and security, into the core operations of MGH Group.  Kripaloni Ranjon Roy, Kingshuk, Executive Director at MGH Group stated "We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft Cloud Solutions on this transformative journey, their expertise in Azure infrastructure is instrumental in shaping our current, and forthcoming digital landscape, and we are confident that together, we will achieve new heights in innovation and efficiency."  Yousup Faruqu, Managing Director, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal at Microsoft, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "As MGH operations continue to grow, we are pleased to empower the Group and work with our partners in bringing the transformative capabilities of Microsoft Azure for SAP.

With the implementation of this cutting-edge cloud solution, we look forward to supporting MGH Group in fostering innovation and driving digital transformation."  Humaun Kabir, CEO of Elevate Solutions, shared his sentiments, remarking, "At Elevate Solutions, we are excited to spearhead this strategic collaboration alongside Microsoft and MGH Group.

Our prime focus is to deliver tailored solutions as per their needs, equipping them with the right technology and being with them in every step of their transformative journey." MGH Group's leadership envisions a paperless future, hence adopting cloud technologies, optimizing business operations, and taking steps into the new digital estate with Data and AI.

The journey ahead holds the promise of efficiency, resilience, and a competitive edge -all made possible by the harmonious integration of applications on Azure through the strategic collaboration of MGH Group, Elevate Solutions, and Microsoft Bangladesh.




