Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prime Bank Investment unveils its new website

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Prime Bank Investment unveils its new website

Prime Bank Investment unveils its new website

Prime Bank Investment Ltd (PBIL), a fully-fledged investment bank and a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Bank, recently unveiled its new website during an inauguration ceremony at the company's corporate head office, located at Tajwar Center, Banani, Dhaka.

CQK Mustaq Ahmed, the chairman, and Syed M Omar Tayub, the managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment Limited, attended the event, says a press release.

Other senior management members also attended.

The introduction of Prime Bank Investment Limited's relaunched website represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and innovative investment solutions.

As Prime Bank Investment continues to redefine the investment landscape, clients are encouraged to explore the wide array of investment opportunities offered through the platform.

The recently launched website is specifically crafted to support individuals at every step of their investment journey. It allows individuals to conveniently open an account online within minutes, no matter where they are located.

Furthermore, the website offers valuable updates on the capital market and access to valuable research materials.

This website is designed to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly experience for individuals seeking assistance with their investment endeavours.

On this occasion, Syed M Omar Tayub, the CEO and managing director of Prime Bank Investment Limited, expressed his views, saying, "In today's technology-driven era, we remain dedicated to the seamless integration of technology into all our operations, with a primary emphasis on user-friendliness.

"Our redesigned website has been meticulously crafted to enhance the user experience for all our visitors. We firmly believe that this is an ongoing process, and we are committed to further developing the website," he added.

CQK Mustaq Ahmed, the chairman of PBIL, said, "I am truly delighted to be here today as we introduce Prime Bank Investment Limited's new website. This moment signifies our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer excellence in the world of investments."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Argentine shopkeepers struggle to keep pace with soaring prices
BGMEA urges Ctg customs to help expedite exports
Black Friday kicks off US shopping season amid economic unease
Agam CEO awarded by 'Women in Finance Summit'
Most NBFIs on red in July-Sept on narrowing interest gap
RAJUK holds workshop on income tax return filing
NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Khulna and Satkhira
Islami Bank re-electsYousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi as Vice Chairman


Latest News
EC to present free, fair election: Ahsan Habib
Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party's nomination aspirants
Liverpool hold Man City, Haaland scores fastest 50 league goals
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
AL thinking whether it needs 'Mohajot' partners in next election: Quader
BRTC bus torched at Uttara
JaPa to publish final list of candidates on Monday
'EC to read out list of winners selected by PM': Rizvi
Gano Forum, People's Party will not to take part in election
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajbari road crash
Most Read News
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
19 killed in road crashes across country
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Three workers killed being hit by lorry in Ctg
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh's political affairs
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft