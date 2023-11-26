Prime Bank Investment unveils its new website

Prime Bank Investment Ltd (PBIL), a fully-fledged investment bank and a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Bank, recently unveiled its new website during an inauguration ceremony at the company's corporate head office, located at Tajwar Center, Banani, Dhaka.CQK Mustaq Ahmed, the chairman, and Syed M Omar Tayub, the managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment Limited, attended the event, says a press release.Other senior management members also attended.The introduction of Prime Bank Investment Limited's relaunched website represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and innovative investment solutions.As Prime Bank Investment continues to redefine the investment landscape, clients are encouraged to explore the wide array of investment opportunities offered through the platform.The recently launched website is specifically crafted to support individuals at every step of their investment journey. It allows individuals to conveniently open an account online within minutes, no matter where they are located.Furthermore, the website offers valuable updates on the capital market and access to valuable research materials.This website is designed to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly experience for individuals seeking assistance with their investment endeavours.On this occasion, Syed M Omar Tayub, the CEO and managing director of Prime Bank Investment Limited, expressed his views, saying, "In today's technology-driven era, we remain dedicated to the seamless integration of technology into all our operations, with a primary emphasis on user-friendliness."Our redesigned website has been meticulously crafted to enhance the user experience for all our visitors. We firmly believe that this is an ongoing process, and we are committed to further developing the website," he added.CQK Mustaq Ahmed, the chairman of PBIL, said, "I am truly delighted to be here today as we introduce Prime Bank Investment Limited's new website. This moment signifies our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer excellence in the world of investments."