Chinese Changan automobile series launched in BD

Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:17 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Changan Bangladesh, in partnership with DHS Autos Limited has launched distinguished Chinese Changan automobile series in Bangladesh. Imran Zaman Khan, Divisional Director of DHS Autos Limited, attended the launching as the Chief Guest.
 
Chang'an Automobile Co., Ltd. is a Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer headquartered in Jiangbei, Chongqing. Founded in 1862, it is China's oldest automobile maker

Changan, representing the philosophy of "lasting safety," brought to Bangladesh a rich legacy of 157 years in the automotive industry, says a press release.

Standing as one of the top four automobile groups in China and the leading domestic Chinese automotive brand, Changan Automobile has been a trailblazer in the global automotive sector.

Changan's global footprint spans over 60 countries, with a workforce of more than 150,000 professionals worldwide.

Changan's latest models, the redesigned Alsvin and the powerful Hunter, offer advanced features and reliability. The Alsvin, equipped with a 1.5-liter engine and DCT transmission, emphasizes safety with adaptive cruise control and ABS with EBD technology. Backed by a 5-year warranty and free service at DHS Autos Ltd, it ensures a worry-free ownership experience.
 
Meanwhile, the Hunter, featuring a 2.0 Turbo Diesel engine and 4x4 capabilities, prioritizes safety with ESP and Brake Assist System.

With a spacious interior and 1-ton cargo capacity, the Hunter also comes with a 5-year warranty and free service at DHS Autos Ltd, making it a versatile and reliable choice.

The Changan Alsvin is available in two variants. The version without a sunroof is priced at BDT 25 lakhs, while the variant featuring a sunroof is listed at BDT 26 lakhs. Additionally, the Changan Hunter is priced at BDT 60 lakhs.

Arman Rashid, Chief Business Officer of DHS Autos Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our aim is to provide modern, affordable commuting vehicles with an extended free service period. We are committed to ensuring a hassle-free experience for Changan vehicle owners."

Imran Zaman Khan, Divisional Director of DHS Autos Limited said, "I'm honored to be part of this moment as Changan Bangladesh introduces its impressive lineup. Changan's commitment to 'lasting safety' is evident in their innovative models."




