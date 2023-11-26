Video
Sri Lanka central bank further reduces interest rates

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

COLOMBO, Nov 25: The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided to reduce its Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) by 100 basis points to 9.00 percent and 10.00 percent, respectively, it said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank said its monetary policy board arrived at this decision following a careful analysis of the current and expected developments in the domestic and global economy, with the aim of achieving and maintaining inflation at the targeted level of 5 percent over the medium term, while enabling the economy to reach and stabilize at the potential level.

The board took the view that with this reduction of policy interest rates, along with the monetary policy measures carried out since June 2023, sufficient monetary easing has been effected in order to stabilize inflation over the medium term, said the central bank.    �Xinhua




