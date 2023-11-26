Southeast Bank holds BAMLCO Conference 2023

Southeast Bank PLC recently organized the BAMLCO Conference-2023 using a hybrid model at the Bank's Head Office, says a press release.There were 324 participants including the Heads of Branches, Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCOs), In-charges of Uposhakhas and Offshore Banking Units (OBUs).The Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), Deputy Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (DCAMLCO), executives and officials of AML and CFT Division and other concerned divisions of Head Office also participated in the daylong conference.Md Masud Biswas, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) graced the conference as the Chief Guest. Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of the Southeast Bank PLC chaired the event and shed light on contemporary AML & CFT issues in his welcome speech.Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director and Md. Azmal Hossain, Joint Director of BFIU shared their insights through three interactive sessions on the key challenges of Anti Money Laundering in the context of online gambling and betting, virtual currency trading such as crypto currencies, Trade Based Money Laundering (TBML), Credit Backed Money Laundering (CBML) etc.Md. Masum Uddin Khan, DMD and CAMLCO of the Bank concluded the conference with his closing remarks.