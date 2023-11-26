Mercantile Bank donates agri machineries at Begumganj

Mercantile Bank PLC donated agricultural machineries at Begumganj in Noakhali. Eleven power tillers had been distributed to 11 Union Parishads chairman of Begumganj from the special CSR fund of the bank on Friday, says a press release.M. A. Khan Belal, Director of the bank and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. handed over the power tillers to the Chairmans of 11 Union Parishads as the chief guest.Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.Mahbub Jamil, VP and Head of bank's Chowmuhani branch Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP and Head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBPLC, Nur Hossain Masud, Acting Chairman of Begumganj Upazila Parishad, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, 2 No Gopalpur Union Parishad Chairman, Bank's senior officials and the farmers were also present on the occasion.