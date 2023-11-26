Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF chief calls on Italy, France, Spain to buckle up on debt

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

PARIS, Nov 25: Italy, France, and Spain must do more to tackle rising debt and deficit levels, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told European media, flagging "very modest" European growth in the post-Covid climate.

"These three countries have seen their debt-to-GDP ratios jump significantly," she said in an interview with several newspapers, according to a transcript published Thursday by Italy's Corriere della Sera.

"Their fiscal response to Covid was appropriately very strong, but it led to increasing debt and deficit levels. So now they truly have to buckle up and go for fiscal adjustments."

For Italy, "the problem is compounded by the slowing of growth as a result of withdrawal of policy support measures," she said.

"The budget for Italy should be strengthened: the fiscal adjustment Italy is taking is not going to work fast enough to bring deficits and debt levels down," she said.

Noting that France is "in a better position because growth there is more accommodating for fiscal adjustment", the IMF managing director nevertheless said "2024 has to be a turning page for France in terms of tightening".

Spain, which "benefited from a big rebound of services and tourism" is forecasting a 0.3 percent adjustment, which she says the IMF considers acceptable so long as it "does not renew the policy support measures that are expected to expire at the end of this year".

Overall, she flagged concerns for economic recovery in Europe.

"Unlike the US, which has recovered to its pre-pandemic trend, the Eurozone is still 2 percent below its pre-pandemic trend, and growth is very modest," she said, citing the war in Ukraine and demographic challenges as the leading factors.

Asked about the war between Israel and Hamas, Georgieva said the global economic impact has been minimal so far but that could change if the conflict is prolonged or intensifies.

"Economically, the most significant impact is at the epicenter of the conflict. In Gaza, the destruction is massive," she said.

"Growth in Israel is inevitably going to be affected."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Argentine shopkeepers struggle to keep pace with soaring prices
BGMEA urges Ctg customs to help expedite exports
Black Friday kicks off US shopping season amid economic unease
Agam CEO awarded by 'Women in Finance Summit'
Most NBFIs on red in July-Sept on narrowing interest gap
RAJUK holds workshop on income tax return filing
NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Khulna and Satkhira
Islami Bank re-electsYousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi as Vice Chairman


Latest News
EC to present free, fair election: Ahsan Habib
Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party's nomination aspirants
Liverpool hold Man City, Haaland scores fastest 50 league goals
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
AL thinking whether it needs 'Mohajot' partners in next election: Quader
BRTC bus torched at Uttara
JaPa to publish final list of candidates on Monday
'EC to read out list of winners selected by PM': Rizvi
Gano Forum, People's Party will not to take part in election
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajbari road crash
Most Read News
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
19 killed in road crashes across country
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Three workers killed being hit by lorry in Ctg
US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh's political affairs
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft