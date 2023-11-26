Entrepreneurs' Organization hold GSEA semifinal

The Bangladesh chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) with the partnership of iDEA (Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy), hosted the semifinal round of Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards (GSEA) at Six Seasons Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.GSEA is the world's largest annual award program of student entrepreneurs who own and run businesses while attending college or university and compete with their peers around the world. This year, the organisers are hosting this competition nationwide.Sadat Omi- Director Elson Consumer Products Ltd. Chair- GSEA Bangladesh inaugurated the program, which was joined by nine student entrepreneurs selected among 25 applicants.The nine students presented their business namely Smile-Geist, Romatoo, Kreeto Inc. Limited, Devs Core, Wastech, Ecolery, Boichitro.shop, ABC Waste Management Company Limited &Krishi Shwapno.The judges were Amer Salim Director - Knit Asia Ltd., Ms. Zareen Mahmud HossainDirector- Shasha Denim Ltd. and Shohag Chandra Das, National Consultant, iDEA- ICT division.Also several EO Bangladesh members: Hossain Khaled, MD- Anwar group, Mike Kazi, Chairman Apex Properties Ltd; Tahsin Aman, founder of Ayat Education, Ms. Faatin Haque Chairman- Trade Design Solution Ltd., Ahmed Imtiaz Hassan- Director Aristopharma Ltd. and Naffees M Khan, MD of Geers Groupwere were present and encouraged the entrepreneurs for keeping up their hard work in related field with market research, introducing smart tech solution for sustainable business and environment.The program was concluded with the closing speech of Md Zia Uddin- Chairman Pristine Chem ltd. and President EO Bangladesh congratulating the student entrepreneur for their effort of choosing to be entrepreneurs and solving social problems.Since 2016, EO Bangladesh has been organizing this business contest of student entrepreneurs where the winner competes globally representing Bangladesh; the Chapter final is on 20thJanuary 2024 and win the prize money of 10 Lakh BDT. Earlier EO Bangladesh arranged awareness campaign in RISE, BUET, DIU, NSUand DU.The global prize money is $50,000 for 1st place, $20,000 for 2nd place and $10,000 for third place.The EO is a global business network of more than 18,000+ business owners in more than 220 chapters and 76 countries; founded in 1987 by Scaling up coach Verne Harnish, EO facilitates small and large business owners to learn from each other, leading to greater business success and an enriched personal life through bonding and social networking.The organization's vision is to build the world's most influential community of entrepreneurs, which aligns with its mission of supporting entrepreneurial education and engaging entrepreneurs to learn and grow.