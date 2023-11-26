Video
Sunday, 26 November, 2023
Tech-based CMSMEs vital for smart Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Equipping the country's CMSMEs with advanced technology and innovation know- how and backed by necessary reforms and policy guidelines is crucial to help this sector to effectively work towards achieving a smart Bangladesh, said DCCI president Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar.
 
He was speaking on Saturday at a seminar organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said a press release.

He said it is high time to support the SMEs and make them digitally equipped to grab future opportunities. We all are aware that SMEs are critically instrumental to  making substantial contributions to export earnings, employment generation and GDP growth.

He said 9 million SMEs with 24.5 million workforces in diverse sectors ranging from agriculture to manufacturing, trade and services and export-oriented sectors are recognized as the lifeline of Bangladesh economy.

In order to enable technologically equipped SME to achieve the desired development, Barrister Sameer Sattar suggested offering subsidies and easy access to finance for SMEs and low-cost re-financing for technology adoption important to achieve accelerated growth.

He also stressed to maximize adoption of FinTech, technology transfer, fiscal incentives like tax cut, rebate, rational tariff on innovation and technology to motive SMEs to turn into smart business and initiatives like Industry Policy, SME Policy, ICT Policy, Export Policy, National Budget and National ICT Policy, National Digital Commerce Policy and relevant laws need to be synchronized for creating smart SME business friendly ambiance.  

Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary, Information and Communication Technology Division, Government of Bangladesh was chief guest in the event while Md. Abul Kalam Azad, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister was present as special guest. Md. Mahbubor Rahman, Chairman, BSCIC was guest of honour on the occasion.

Md. Shamsul Arefin, called for good governance and said technology is the best way to ensure good governance. He said private sector gets the most benefits out of good governance.

Md. Abul Kalam Azad, said private sector is the engine of growth and the CMSMEs play the vital role. Despite having various problems, resilience of the SMEs are carrying the economy forward.

Md. Mahbubor Rahman, said BSCIC has 85 offices and they have a refinancing scheme of 100 crore taka. BSCIC gives loan to the SMEs at a rate of 5 percent interest.

He said since the CMSMEs cannot afford large plot in BSCIC industrial area they are given small spaces to set up manufacturing.

Dr. B. M. Mainul Hossain, also spoke on the occasion. Speakers demanded a separate ministry dedicated only for SMEs development. They also stressed on complete automation of customs procedures.   

DCCI Senior Vice President S M Golam Faruk Alamgir and Vice President Md. Junaed Ibna Ali were also present. Coordinating Director, Convenor and Joint Convenor of DCCI ICT Standing Committee Mamnun Quader, Rashad Kabir and Mir Shahrukh Islam also spoke on the occasion.




