Malaysia Timber Council explores market in BD

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Malaysian Timber Council's (MTC) Regional Representative Arif Nasir and MTC Executive Nur Adelin Mohd Haris visited the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (BMCCI) office and had an interactive meeting on Timber trade-related issues.

Senior Vice President of BMCCI Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Secretary General Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan, and Executive Secretary Hasanur Rahman Chowdhury were present at the meeting held recently, said a press release.

The Malaysia Timber Council (MTC) was eager to engage with Bangladeshi timber importers, furniture and interior decor companies, and other stakeholders. Their aim was to provide updates about the Malaysian timber industry while exploring the market potential in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they raised concerns regarding the decline in Malaysian timber imports to Bangladesh, reads the release.

The participants actively discussed potential cooperation between MTC and BMCCI, seeking policy support and research on market trends to address this issue effectively.

Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the MTC and the BMCCI.

This MoU would facilitate mutual information exchange and uncover further trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh for their Malaysian counterparts.

He also said that promoting Malaysian Timber and Furniture in Bangladesh can be a mutually beneficial arrangement for both countries.

BMCCI's efforts to facilitate this promotion can help Malaysian companies expand their market reach in Bangladesh while providing Bangladeshi consumers with access to high-quality and sustainable timber and furniture products.

The MTC also expressed its desire for increased engagement in the thriving consumer market of Bangladesh, requesting the support of the BMCCI in this regard.

Secretary General Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan agreed to collaborate on matters to investigate the potential of the timber and furniture industry. He also expressed interest in exploring inward investment opportunities from Malaysia in the Economic Zones of Bangladesh.

Assuring overall cooperation, Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan pledged greater engagement between the BMCCI and the furniture and timber industries of Bangladesh with their Malaysian counterparts.

The meeting also highlighted the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade relations and exploring avenues for growth in the timber and furniture sectors.




