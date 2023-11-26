Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tesla to invest up to $2 billion for Indian factory

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

BENGALURU, Nov 25: Tesla is ready to invest up to $2 billion to set up a factory in India if the government cuts import duty on its vehicles to 15 percent for the first two years of operations, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

Reuters reported in August that India is working on a new EV policy to slash import taxes to as low as 15 percent - compared to the current 100 percent on cars priced above $40,000 and 70 percent for the rest - in exchange for a commitment to some local manufacturing.

The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) maker is willing to invest up to $500 million if the government approves the reduced duty for 12,000 vehicles and up to $2 billion if the concession is for 30,000 vehicles, the ET report said, citing unnamed sources.    �Reuters




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Argentine shopkeepers struggle to keep pace with soaring prices
BGMEA urges Ctg customs to help expedite exports
Black Friday kicks off US shopping season amid economic unease
Agam CEO awarded by 'Women in Finance Summit'
Most NBFIs on red in July-Sept on narrowing interest gap
RAJUK holds workshop on income tax return filing
NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Khulna and Satkhira
Islami Bank re-electsYousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi as Vice Chairman


Latest News
EC to present free, fair election: Ahsan Habib
Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party's nomination aspirants
Liverpool hold Man City, Haaland scores fastest 50 league goals
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
AL thinking whether it needs 'Mohajot' partners in next election: Quader
BRTC bus torched at Uttara
JaPa to publish final list of candidates on Monday
'EC to read out list of winners selected by PM': Rizvi
Gano Forum, People's Party will not to take part in election
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajbari road crash
Most Read News
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
19 killed in road crashes across country
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Three workers killed being hit by lorry in Ctg
US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh's political affairs
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft