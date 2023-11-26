Govt has no plan to import beef: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday said the government has no plan to import beef considering the interests of local livestock farmers.He said if imported beef price will fall further forcing traders to sell the item between 400 to Tk 450 per kg harming local the livestock farmers. Beef prices started falling in the local markets for the last few days, amid political uncertainties.The minister was speaking at the grand finale and prize distribution ceremony at Debate for Democracy jointly organised by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and Debate for Democracy, at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in Dhaka.The Commerce Minister T said commodity price control will be given special importance in the Awami League election manifesto in upcoming national elections.Commerce Minister said: "Awami League does politics for the welfare of people. The government continues efforts to keep commodity prices at tolerable level; though it may not be possible at 100 percent in context of global price volatility.But we have success compared to many other countries. Considering the low-income people, the government is conducting sale of daily necessities at low cost through various TCB programs.He said Russia-Ukraine war after Corona pandemic have pushed prices abnormally up. This has also affected our country, he said.He said joint initiative by public and private sector is important in controlling commodity prices.In response to a question whether or not meat will be imported, the commerce minister said the government has no such plan considering the interests of local livestock farmers. If meat is imported, the price could have been at Tk 400 to Tk 450 per kgIn response to another question, Tipu Munshi said price fixing of eggs didn't work but after allowing import it has decreased at least by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per dozen. He said the market is stable but some unscrupulous traders are manipulating to extract high price.There is a shortfall of about 7-8 lakh tonnes of onions compared to demand in the country which we meet from import. He said the Agriculture Ministry opposed onion import at first but later when imports were allowed, India imposed a 40 per cent tariff on imports. It made import price $800 per tones to push onion price up.He said sugar price is not under government control. Its price is high at global market and despite reduction in import duty of sugar it has not declined. Rising dollar price moreover affected prices, he said.Commerce Minister said, "Neither the government nor the syndicate is strong. The People's Syndicate is the most powerful. Consumers should be aware and protest. No force can survive if the common people are united, he said.Chairman of Debate for Democracy Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran presided over the function. Director General of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate AHM Safikuzzaman was special guest on the occasion.