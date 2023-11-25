BNP expels two leaders

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) expelled two of its leaders over allegations of involvement in anti-organizational activities.A BNP press release signed by co-office Secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain announced this development on Friday.The expelled leaders are Matiur Rahman Montu, a BNP national executive committee member and former General Secretary of Rajshahi District BNP and Dewan Nazim Uddin Manju, president of BNP's Dhaka Dhamrai Municipality unit.The release said Montu and Manju have been suspended from BNP and stripped of party primary membership based on credible allegations of engaging in anti-party activities.Earlier, Matiur Rahman Montu left BNP to join the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM). Montu also declared his candidacy for the 12th general election from Rajshahi-3 (Paba-Mohanpur) constituency.Before his district BNP General Secretary role, Matiur Rahman served as the Juba Dal central committee vice-president and played a significant role in Rajshahi University Chhatra Dal.