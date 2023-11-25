Victims still awaiting justice

The 11th anniversary of the Tazreen Fashions tragedy in which over 117 garment workers were killed and more than 200 others injured in a massive fire in Nishchintapur of Ashulia in 2012 was commemorated on Friday.The victims family members of the tragedy are still waiting for justice.The relatives of the deceased workers gathered in front of the factory in Nischintapur area of Ashulia to pay their respects on Friday morning.Meanwhile, various labour organizations, including Garment Sramik Trade Union Federation, Bangladesh Garments and Shilpa Sramik Federation, Garment Sramik Oikya League, United Federation of Garment Workers, Garment Sramik Front, Garment Sramik Oikya Forum, and Garment Sramik Mukti Andolan, paid tributes to the deceased workers.The labour leaders said even after 11 years of the Tazreen tragedy, injured workers have not been rehabilitated or given proper treatment and compensation to them or victims' families has not been ensured.They reiterated their demand to demolish the Tazreen building, rehabilitate the workers on-site, or construct a hospital, calling for justice against the perpetrator, Delwar.They said the trial for this tragic incident is running at a snail's pace. Only 11 out of total 104 witnesses have testified in the case since the court ordered trial in the case by framing charges against the accused, including the factory Managing Director Delwar Hossain on September 3 in 2015.The case's final hearing date was November 1. It was rescheduled for March 25th since the witnesses did not arrive on that day as well.Delwar Hossain, the owner of Tazreen Fashions and the managing director of Toba Group, who was released on bail in the case in 2018, is currently participating in the politics of the Awami Matsyajibi League.