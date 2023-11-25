Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tazreen Fashions Tragedy

Victims still awaiting justice

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Victims still awaiting justice

Victims still awaiting justice

The 11th anniversary of the Tazreen Fashions tragedy in which over 117 garment workers were killed and more than 200 others injured in a massive fire in Nishchintapur of Ashulia in 2012 was commemorated on Friday.

The victims  family members of the tragedy are still waiting for justice.

The relatives of the deceased workers gathered in front of the factory in Nischintapur area of Ashulia to pay their respects on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, various labour organizations, including Garment Sramik Trade Union Federation, Bangladesh Garments and Shilpa Sramik Federation, Garment Sramik Oikya League, United Federation of Garment Workers, Garment Sramik Front, Garment Sramik Oikya Forum, and Garment Sramik Mukti Andolan, paid tributes to the deceased workers.

The labour leaders said even after 11 years of the Tazreen tragedy, injured workers have not been rehabilitated or given proper treatment and compensation to them or victims' families has not been ensured.

They reiterated their demand to demolish the Tazreen building, rehabilitate the workers on-site, or construct a hospital, calling for justice against the perpetrator, Delwar.

They said the trial for this tragic incident is running at a snail's pace. Only 11 out of total 104 witnesses have testified in the case since the court ordered trial in the case by framing charges against the accused, including the factory Managing Director Delwar Hossain on September 3 in 2015.

The case's final hearing date was November 1. It was rescheduled for March 25th since the witnesses did not arrive on that day as well.

Delwar Hossain, the owner of Tazreen Fashions and the managing director of Toba Group, who was released on bail in the case in 2018, is currently participating in the politics of the Awami Matsyajibi League.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Blockades harmful for economy, scare foreign buyers, investors
NATO's desire for a 'military Schengen' zone ratchets up tensions: Kremlin
Worst unrest in decades hits Dublin
BNP expels two leaders
Victims still awaiting justice
Nine goats freed after serving one year jail term!
27 judicial magistrates will be appointed for 16 Ctg JS seats from November 28
Main challenge is to bring voters to polling centres: Chunnu


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft