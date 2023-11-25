27 judicial magistrates will be appointed for 16 Ctg JS seats from November 28

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 24: The Election Commission will appoint a total of 27 Executive magistrates to monitor elections in 16 constituncies of Chattogram for the 12th Parliamentary elections slated to be held on January 7 next.The Magistrates for 16 constituencies will monitor the code of conduct in the next twelfth General elections from November 28 till the January 4.After distribution of symbols to the participating political parties on December 18 next, executive magistrates will be appointed in every 3 union parishads of those constituencies, said, Dr. Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram and Returning Officer of 10 Consituencies of the district.The Commission has divided Chattogram into two parts, city and the district. Of them, 10 magistartes will discharge their duties in six constituencies of the city and the rest 17 in the 10 constituencies of district he said.Dr. Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram has been appointed as th the Returning Officer 10 Constituencies of the district while the Divisional Commissioner has been appointed Returning Officer for 6 constituencies of the city.According to Election Commission, 6 constituencies of the city are, Ctg-4, Ctg-5, Ctg-8, Ctg-9, Ctg-10, and Ctg-11.Ten constituencies of the district are; Ctg-1, Ctg-2, Ctg-3, Ctg-6, Ctg-7, Ctg-12, Ctg-13, Ctg-14, Ctg-15 and Ctg-16.On November 15, the Election Commission (EC) announced the election schedule of the 12th parliamentary election to be held on January 7, 2024.According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4.The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.Meanwhile, the 11th General Election was held on December 30 in 2018 last. All the candidates of Awami League led alliance have bagged more than two lacs votes in the 11th Parliamentary elections.Of them 16 in Chattogram district, 4 in Cox's Bazar and one each in Khagrachari; Rangamati and Banderban hill districts have won victory in the elections.The tenth parliamentary elections were held on 5 January 2014, which was boycotted by the mainstream opposition parties including BNP.The Awami League and its alliance partners Jatiya Party, JSD, Workers Party, Tarikat Federation took part in the elections. A total of 154 of the total 300 seats have won uncontested.In that elections, Awami League bagged 234 seats, Jatiya Party 34 seats, Workers Party 6, JSD 5, BNF 1, Tarikat Federation 1 and Independent 15.