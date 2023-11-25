Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Main challenge is to bring voters to polling centres: Chunnu

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu sees bringing the voters to the polling centres as the main challenge in the upcoming election.

"We wanted that voters can exercise their franchise rights freely coming to the voting centres. We were assured that voters would be able to freely cast their votes in the election," he said.

He said this while talking to reporters during interviews of nomination aspirants of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions at the party's chairman office in Dhaka's Banani on Friday, said a media release signed by Khandaker Delowar Jalali, press secretary-2 of the party chairman.

Replying to a question, he said there is no split in the JaPa and they are united under party Chairman GM Quader.

Recalling the role of Raushan Ershad in founding the party, secretary general Chunnu said, "We will give all kinds of co-operations if she joins the election. Raushan Ershad and Saad Ershad are yet to take the nomination papers."

There is no timeframe for Raushan Ershad to take the nomination form and she will be served with it whenever she desires, he said.

Chunnu alleged that many nomination aspirants could not come to Dhaka to take nomination papers due to the hartal and blockade. Hence it was extended for one day.

"One more form was distributed in almost all seats. Interview of candidates is on, hopefully our final list of candidates will be disclosed on November 27," he said.

The secretary general said that the nomination board president and also party chairman will finalise the nomination upon mandates from the nomination board and he will be able to change the nomination once wished.

The rebel candidates will be fired if he or she contests in the elections against the party decision, he warned.

Nomination aspirants of Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet divisions will be interviewed tomorrow and the aspirants of Dhaka, Chattogram and Mymensingh will face the interview the day after tomorrow.

A total of 1, 752 nomination forms have so far been distributed among possible candidates in all seats.

Chaired by party Chairman GM Quader, Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairmen ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa and Presidium Member Fakhrul Islam, among others were present in the interview.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Blockades harmful for economy, scare foreign buyers, investors
NATO's desire for a 'military Schengen' zone ratchets up tensions: Kremlin
Worst unrest in decades hits Dublin
BNP expels two leaders
Victims still awaiting justice
Nine goats freed after serving one year jail term!
27 judicial magistrates will be appointed for 16 Ctg JS seats from November 28
Main challenge is to bring voters to polling centres: Chunnu


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft