Main challenge is to bring voters to polling centres: Chunnu

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu sees bringing the voters to the polling centres as the main challenge in the upcoming election."We wanted that voters can exercise their franchise rights freely coming to the voting centres. We were assured that voters would be able to freely cast their votes in the election," he said.He said this while talking to reporters during interviews of nomination aspirants of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions at the party's chairman office in Dhaka's Banani on Friday, said a media release signed by Khandaker Delowar Jalali, press secretary-2 of the party chairman.Replying to a question, he said there is no split in the JaPa and they are united under party Chairman GM Quader.Recalling the role of Raushan Ershad in founding the party, secretary general Chunnu said, "We will give all kinds of co-operations if she joins the election. Raushan Ershad and Saad Ershad are yet to take the nomination papers."There is no timeframe for Raushan Ershad to take the nomination form and she will be served with it whenever she desires, he said.Chunnu alleged that many nomination aspirants could not come to Dhaka to take nomination papers due to the hartal and blockade. Hence it was extended for one day."One more form was distributed in almost all seats. Interview of candidates is on, hopefully our final list of candidates will be disclosed on November 27," he said.The secretary general said that the nomination board president and also party chairman will finalise the nomination upon mandates from the nomination board and he will be able to change the nomination once wished.The rebel candidates will be fired if he or she contests in the elections against the party decision, he warned.Nomination aspirants of Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet divisions will be interviewed tomorrow and the aspirants of Dhaka, Chattogram and Mymensingh will face the interview the day after tomorrow.A total of 1, 752 nomination forms have so far been distributed among possible candidates in all seats.Chaired by party Chairman GM Quader, Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairmen ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa and Presidium Member Fakhrul Islam, among others were present in the interview. �UNB