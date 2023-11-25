USA to continue supporting BD after polls

SYLHET, Nov 24: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said that the United States would support the Bangladesh government after the elections."America is a very pragmatic government. America was not with us in 1971, but after achieving victory, it supported us for United Nations membership. We hope they will continue supporting Bangladesh after forming the government, as they have in the past," he said.He made these remarks while talking to reporters after offering prayers at Hazrat Shahjalal shrine on Friday (November 24)."If foreigners offer good advice, we will accept it. If they turn against us, we know how to counter it," the minister added. �UNB