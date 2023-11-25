Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL will name candidates  on Sunday: Quader

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

AL will name candidates  on Sunday: Quader

AL will name candidates  on Sunday: Quader

The ruling Awami League has finalised the nomination of its candidates in four divisions of the country so far to take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed on Friday.

Quader, who is also the member-secretary of Awami League Election Conducting Committee, also said the candidates with 'Boat' election symbol in 300 constituencies of Jatiya Sangsad will be announced on Sunday.

Obaidul Quader disclosed it at a press briefing held at the AL President's political office at Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday.

He said the nomination of candidates in four divisions have so far been finalised. The candidatures in 300 constituencies would be announced by Sunday. New faces have entered, while some old faces have exited.

The AL General Secretary said their party didn't exclude the candidates who would win in the election. The names of the candidates in 300 constituencies would be announced on that day.

According to Quader, it is a major success of the government that people have turned toward election. "It will not be possible to foil the election by launching clandestine attacks. Election will be held on time," he said.

Replying to a question, he said, "We can't rule out the possibility that the BNP will not take part in the election. Still BNP has the scope.

Though BNP will not take part in the election forming alliances, many inside the BNP are taking preparations to join the polls. Let us wait to see the overall picture."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Blockades harmful for economy, scare foreign buyers, investors
NATO's desire for a 'military Schengen' zone ratchets up tensions: Kremlin
Worst unrest in decades hits Dublin
BNP expels two leaders
Victims still awaiting justice
Nine goats freed after serving one year jail term!
27 judicial magistrates will be appointed for 16 Ctg JS seats from November 28
Main challenge is to bring voters to polling centres: Chunnu


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft