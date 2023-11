Hamas releases 24 hostages on first day of Gaza truce

GAZA/ISRAEL-GAZA BORDER, Nov 24: Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war's first truce, the Red Cross said, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers.Nine hours after guns fell silent for the first time in seven weeks, the International Red Cross said it had begun an operation to facilitate the transfer of hostages in Gaza to Israel in return for Palestinians held in Israeli jails. It later said 24 hostages had been freed in Gaza."The deep pain that family members separated from their loved ones feel is indescribable. We are relieved that some will be reunited after long agony," said Fabrizio Carboni, the International Committee of the Red Cross's regional director for the Near and Middle East.Israeli media reported that 13 women and children had been handed over to the Red Cross and to an Egyptian security team assisting their release. The Israeli government and Hamas did not immediately confirm this.In addition to the Israeli women and children due to be released on the first day of the four-day truce, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said in a social media post that a separate group of 12 Thai workers had been freed.A source briefed on the negotiations said the release of the Thais, who were all men, was unrelated to the truce negotiations and followed a separate track of talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar.Thai farmworkers employed in southern Israel were among around 240 hostages dragged back to Gaza by gunmen when Hamas fighters launched a killing spree on Oct. 7.The source said the number of Thais released could be 11 or 12.Under the terms of the four-day Israel-Hamas truce, 50 women and children hostages are to be released over four days, in return for 150 Palestinian women and children among thousands of detainees in Israeli jails.Israel says the truce could be extended if more hostages are released at a rate of 10 per day.The first 13 due to be released on Friday were to be exchanged for 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenagers.Earlier on Friday, combat between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters halted for the first time in seven weeks under the truce.No big bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks were reported, although Hamas and Israel both accused each other of sporadic shootings and other violations. Both said the war would resume on full throttle as soon as the truce was over.In all, 50 captives had been expected to be freed during a four-day truce. It was not clear if the Thai hostages were included in that.Israel is set to release 150 Palestinians under the deal. Thirty-nine - 24 women, including some convicted of attempted murder for attacks on Israeli forces, and 15 teenagers jailed for offenses like throwing stones - were expected to be freed Friday, Palestinian authorities said.Israeli media, citing security officials, said 13 Israelis had been freed.The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the exchange.There were no reports of fighting after the truce began. The deal offered some relief for Gaza's 2.3 million people, who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment and dwindling supplies of basic necessities, as well as for families in Israel worried about loved ones taken captive during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which triggered the war.The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the conflict, which has flattened vast swaths of Gaza, fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.Israel, however, has said it is determined to resume its massive offensive once the cease-fire ends.On Friday, it brought quiet after weeks in which Gaza saw heavy bombardment and artillery fire daily as well as street fighting as ground troops advanced through neighborhoods in the north.The last report of air raid sirens in Israeli towns near the territory came shortly after the truce took effect.Not long after, four tankers with fuel and four with cooking gas entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt, Israel said.Israel has agreed to allow the delivery of 130,000 liters (34,340 gallons) of fuel per day during the truce - still only a small portion of Gaza's estimated daily needs of more than 1 million liters.For most of the past seven weeks of war, Israel had barred the entry of fuel to Gaza, claiming it could be used by Hamas for military purposes - though it has occasionally allowed small amounts in.UN aid agencies pushed back against the claim, saying fuel deliveries were closely supervised and urgently needed to avert a humanitarian catastrophe since fuel is required to run generators that power water treatment facilities, hospitals and other critical infrastructure. �REUTERS,AP