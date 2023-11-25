45th BCS exam postponed

The written tests for the 45th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) have been postponed after the concern shown by the candidates about reaching the examination centres safely and timely across the eight divisions of the country.Candidates, who are set to appear in the examinations, are facing uncertainty due to the ongoing spell of countrywide blockades called by BNP and like-minded parties.Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed the matter of the postponement with a notification on Friday.It said the changed schedule will be publish on time on the official website of the commission.The exams were scheduled to begin from November 27 in eight divisions at a time where 12,789 candidates were expected to take part. Earlier, the 45th BCS preliminary examination was held across the country on May 19 this year.