Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

45th BCS exam postponed

Changed schedule on BPSC website on time

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent


The written tests for the 45th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) have been postponed after the concern shown by the candidates about reaching the examination centres safely and timely across the eight divisions of the country.

Candidates, who are set to appear in the examinations, are facing uncertainty due to the ongoing spell of countrywide blockades called by BNP and like-minded parties.
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed the matter of the postponement with a notification on Friday.
It said the changed schedule will be publish on time on the official website of the commission.

The exams were scheduled to begin from November 27 in eight divisions at a time where 12,789 candidates were expected to take part.  Earlier, the 45th BCS preliminary examination was held across the country on May 19 this year.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Blockades harmful for economy, scare foreign buyers, investors
NATO's desire for a 'military Schengen' zone ratchets up tensions: Kremlin
Worst unrest in decades hits Dublin
BNP expels two leaders
Victims still awaiting justice
Nine goats freed after serving one year jail term!
27 judicial magistrates will be appointed for 16 Ctg JS seats from November 28
Main challenge is to bring voters to polling centres: Chunnu


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft