UK to work closely with BD to turn climate commitments into action: Envoy

British Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director, Matt Cannell has said Bangladesh and the UK continue to work closely to turn climate commitments into action and have common objectives for COP28."It is vital that COP28 keeps the 1.5 degree target alive, makes progress towards a clean energy transition, away from fossil fuels, and rebuilds trust on climate financing commitments," he said while speaking at climate discussion on Thursday evening.In March 2023, ministers from Bangladesh and the UK signed a climate accord, where both countries pledged to work together to raise global ambition on climate action and deliver the outcomes of COP26 and COP27.The British High Commission Dhaka organised the multi-stakeholder climate discussion at the High Commissioner's Residence.The discussion titled "Towards COP28: Building momentum for climate action" brought together representatives from policymakers, academic, private sectors, civil society, youth and media.The purpose of this discussion was to understand the expectations and views of different stakeholders to inform the UK's engagement at COP28 and to guide the bilateral climate partnership with Bangladesh beyond that. �UNB