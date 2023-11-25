Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas

Turkish government has donated a sea ambulance for helping the Bangladesh government in ensuring emergency health services for the forcibly displaced Rohingays those have been residing at the camps in Bay of Bengal; island Bhashanchar.The sea ambulance with the carrying capacity of two patients and 15 passengers was handed over to Bangladesh authority by the Turkish overseas cooperation body named Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) recently, a TIKA press release said.The ambulance will be deployed to transport patients requiring emergency medical services to either Noakhali or Chittagong from Bashanchar, the 17 square kilometers island that is 60 kilometers away from the mainland. �BSS